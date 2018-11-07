menu

Valletta man accused of damaging woman's front door

A Valletta resident has been released on bail after being charged with damaging a woman's front door in a rage

7 November 2018, 12:38pm
by Matthew Agius
Clyde Bonavia was arraigned this morning accused of failing to obey legitimate police orders and smashing a window at the Valletta police station
Clyde Bonavia, 34, from Valletta was arraigned before magistrate Monica Vella this morning, accused of failing to obey legitimate police orders and smashing a window at the Valletta police station on 5 November. 

He was also charged with causing voluntary damage to a woman’s front door and causing her to fear violence on 29 October, making threats in excess of provocation, breaching the peace, slightly injuring a man who resided with the woman and attacking him. 

No specific details of the incident emerged in this morning’s sitting. Bonavia was also accused of being in breach of a 3 year conditional discharge from July.

Bonavia pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Graziella Tanti, requested bail. 

The court upheld the request, granting him bail against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €5,000, also ordering him not to approach the victims, observe a curfew and sign a bail book twice a week

