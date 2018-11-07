Man denies assaulting security staff at Hal Far Open Centre

A refugee who lives at the Hal Far Open Centre has been handed a suspended sentence after he admitted to assaulting security guards there.

Mattyos Solomon Hailgerogis, 23, from Eritrea, residing at Hal Far Open Centre, is understood to have allegedly violently resisted his removal from the centre, slightly injuring two security personnel and damaging police uniforms. The reason for his removal is not known.

Senior police Inspector Trevor Micallef arraigned the man before magistrate Monica Vella this morning, accusing him of assaulting and threatening public officers, slightly injuring two of them and damaging a police officer’s uniform. He was further charged with breaching the peace, obstruction of lawful authority and disobeying lawful orders.

The magistrate asked the prosecution and defence to approach the bench, where they discussed the case privately.

After a short period, a guilty plea was entered on Hailgeorgis’ behalf. The magistrate warned him that he could be sent to prison, but the man did not change his plea.

The court, in view of this, handed him a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 2 years, warning him that any other crime he may commit in the next two years would mean the activation of his prison sentence. Hailgeorgis was also fined €4,000, which was made payable in monthly instalments of €115.

Lawyer Graziella Tanti was legal aid to the accused.