Brother and sister of man accused of murdering mother and aunt refuse to testify

The two siblings of a man accused of murdering his mother and aunt have declined to testify in criminal proceedings against him.

The compilation of evidence against Kevin Micallef, who stands accused of the murder of both his mother and elderly aunt, continued before magistrate Monica Vella this afternoon.

Micallef is accused of knifing the two women, both in their 70s, to death at their home in Gharghur. The accused had told police that the women would interfere in his relationships and had been putting substances in his coffee to make him tired in the days leading up to the double murder.

This morning, the accused’s sister took the witness stand. She declared that she did not wish to testify as the accused was her brother, after the court explained to her that she could not be compelled to testify against a sibling. The same happened with the accused’s brother.

The court put the case off for 21 November.

Lawyer Francois Dalli is appearing for the accused. Inspectors Kurt Zahra and Elton Taliana are prosecuting.