Woman suffers severe injuries after crashing car into electricity pole in Luqa
A woman has suffered from severe injuries after losing control of the vehicle she was driving in Luqa
A 34-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after losing control of the vehicle she was driving in Luqa, the police said.
The accident happened on Thursday at 9.55pm in Triq Hal-Farrug, Luqa.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman lost control of her car, a Toyota Belta, and crashed into a light pole.
The woman was treated for injuries at Mater Dei Hospital. She was later confirmed to have suffered severe injuries.
Police investigations are currently ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police