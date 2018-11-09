menu

Woman suffers severe injuries after crashing car into electricity pole in Luqa

9 November 2018, 9:26am
by MaltaToday Staff
A 34-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after losing control of the vehicle she was driving in Luqa, the police said.

The accident happened on Thursday at 9.55pm in Triq Hal-Farrug, Luqa. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman lost control of her car, a Toyota Belta, and crashed into a light pole.

The woman was treated for injuries at Mater Dei Hospital. She was later confirmed to have suffered severe injuries.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

