Man grievously injured after falling from scaffolding at construction site

A man has suffered from severe injuries after he fell off scaffolding at a construction site

14 November 2018, 8:02am
The 29-year-old Zejtun native, was working at the site on Triq l-Isqof Antonia Zahra when he fell from a height of around one-and-a-half storeys
A man has suffered severe injuries after he fell off scaffolding at a construction site in Zejtun on Tuesday.

The accident took place at 4pm.

The 29-year-old Zejtun native was working at the site on Triq l-Isqof Antonia Zahra when he fell from a height of around one-and-a-half storeys, the police have said.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he is receiving treatment. It was then confirmed that the man was suffering from severe injuries.

An investigation is currently ongoing.  

