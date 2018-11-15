Man injured in construction site fall

A “foreign man” was grievously injured after falling from a height of one storey at a Birkirkara construction site, the police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the police said they the incident was reported at 8am and after arriving at the site in Triq il-Merghad, found that a 63-year-old man had fallen while he was woking.

An ambulance was called on site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

The man was later certified to have sustained grievous injuries.