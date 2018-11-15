Police raid leads to confiscation of 600g of cannabis resin

Some 600g of cannabis resin were seized by the police in raid yesterday evening, the police force said in a statement on Thursday.

Two men - a 39-year old male residing in Rahal Gdid and a 56-year-old Marsaskala resident – were arrested by members of the Drugs Squad assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit after being found in possession of five cannabis blocks.

The police said that subsequent investigations led to the arrest of a 39-year-old woman who also lives in Marsaskala.

Police investigations are still ongoing, with the three likely to be charged in court tomorrow.