Maltese customs bust €4.5 million cocaine consignment smuggled inside fridge

The Maltese Customs department landed a substantial narcotics bust when a refrigerated container from Ecuador and destined to Cyprus was selected for scanning following risk analysis carried out by the department's Container Monitoring Unit.

Following a scan using the new Nuctech scanner, several packets containing a white substance were located, and consequently discovered hidden, behind a panel above the refrigerant compressor.

A total of 35 individual packets weighing a total of 44kg were elevated. The substance was tested and preliminary results point to a positive indication for cocaine. The approximate street value is calculated to be €4.5 million.

The case was handed over to the Police Anti Drug Squad for further investigations, while duty Magistrate, Dr Joe Mifsud, is leading a Magisterial inquiry.