Police raid Gzira apartment, arrest seven for possession of heroin, cocaine and crack

Six men and a woman were arrested by the police on Saturday after being found in possession of drugs.

Five of the men and a woman, aged between 28 and 47, were arrested in a Gzira apartment Saturday evening when the police found what is suspected to be heroin, cocaine and crack, ready for trafficking.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the sixth man, a 23-year-old resident of St Paul's Bay. The man had in his possession what is suspected to be cocaine.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.