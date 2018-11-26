menu

Police raid Gzira apartment, arrest seven for possession of heroin, cocaine and crack

Seven people were arrested by the police on Saturday after being found in possession of drugs 

26 November 2018, 7:29am
Five of the men and a woman were aged between 28 and 47
Five of the men and a woman were aged between 28 and 47

Six men and a woman were arrested by the police on Saturday after being found in possession of drugs.

Five of the men and a woman, aged between 28 and 47, were arrested in a Gzira apartment Saturday evening when the police found what is suspected to be heroin, cocaine and crack, ready for trafficking.

Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the sixth man, a 23-year-old resident of St Paul's Bay. The man had in his possession what is suspected to be cocaine.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

 

 

More in Court & Police
Police raid Gzira apartment, arrest seven for possession of heroin, cocaine and crack
Court & Police

Police raid Gzira apartment, arrest seven for possession of heroin, cocaine and crack
Darmanin acquitted of ignoring police summons after alleged bomb threat to former partner
Court & Police

Darmanin acquitted of ignoring police summons after alleged bomb threat to former partner
Matthew Agius
Sicilian man to be extradited over mafia ties
Court & Police

Sicilian man to be extradited over mafia ties
Matthew Agius
Woman tells court she still wants to live with husband who punched her in the face
Court & Police

Woman tells court she still wants to live with husband who punched her in the face
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe