Police raid Gzira apartment, arrest seven for possession of heroin, cocaine and crack
Seven people were arrested by the police on Saturday after being found in possession of drugs
Six men and a woman were arrested by the police on Saturday after being found in possession of drugs.
Five of the men and a woman, aged between 28 and 47, were arrested in a Gzira apartment Saturday evening when the police found what is suspected to be heroin, cocaine and crack, ready for trafficking.
Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the sixth man, a 23-year-old resident of St Paul's Bay. The man had in his possession what is suspected to be cocaine.
A police investigation is currently ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police