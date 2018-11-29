Support worker charged with rape of underage asylum seekers released on bail

A support worker charged with engaging in sexual activity with four underage female asylum seekers at an open centre for women and minors, has been granted bail.

Norman Bugeja, 57 of Luqa, had been arraigned and charged on 20th November with engaging in non-consensual sexual activity with the girls, occasionally paying them for sexual favours, offending public morals and committing acts which he had been duty-bound to prevent.

The police had started investigating after two of the girls told social workers who help migrant children about the abuse.

During the man’s arraignment earlier this month, Inspectors John Spiteri and Joseph Busuttil had told the court that the accused had engaged in an intimate relationship with one of the girls at the shelter and had non-consensual sex with the other victims who had then sought the assistance of the authorities.

Bail had been initially denied as the girls had not yet testified, but after the alleged victims had given their account of events to the court, as the compilation of evidence continued.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit upheld a second request for bail, granting the man release from arrest against a deposit of €500, a personal guarantee of €8,000 and an obligation to sign a bail book three times a week.

The man was ordered to observe a curfew and prohibited from approaching the alleged victims for any reason.

The case continues.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Franco Debono and Alfred Abela are defence counsel.