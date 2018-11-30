Updated | Police discover 20kg of cannabis in Santa Lucia drug bust

Four men have been arrested after the police seized more than 20kg in drugs on Thursday night in Santa Lucia and Zebbug.

The operation began in Santa Lucija when officers stopped and searched two vehicles. Inside one of the vans, packets of suspected cannabis were found. Then the search of a car nearby saw more than €40,000 in cash found.

The police then inspected a residence in Zebbug where 3kg of heroin was hidden inside.

In a statement, the police said four men have been arrested; two from Cospicua, one from Zebbug and a Sicilian resident from Marsa between the ages of 26 and 50 years old.

The four men are currently being held inside Police Headquarters to assist police in ongoing investigations.

Magistrate Carolina Farrugia Frendo was informed of the discovery and has appointed various experts to assist in the inquiry.