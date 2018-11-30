Woman accused of hammer attack arrested again after breaching bail

A woman, who was yesterday charged with attacking a neighbour with a hammer, was back in court today, after she did not abide by her bail conditions.

Charlene Gatt, 33, was accused on Thursday of grievously injuring her female neighbour, threatening her and breaching the peace. She had been further charged with taking up arms against the neighbour and breaching probation.

The court had released her on bail, with one of the conditions having been that she did not go to her St Paul’s Bay residence and that she stay in an apartment in Rahal Gdid, with a curfew having been imposed between 7pm to 8am.

Gatt, however, was back in the dock on Friday – charged with breaching the bail conditions – after the police spotted her in the vicinity of her St Paul’s Bay home this morning.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her.

The defence requested bail, but the prosecution opposed this on the basis of the serious nature of charges levelled against the accused yesterday, and the fact she had not obeyed the court’s bail requirements.

The court denied bail, and the woman was remanded in custody.

She also lost the €10,000 personal guarantee she gave yesterday.

The court went on to recommend to the prison director to ensure the woman receives all the treatment she requires for her problems.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided.

Inspector Spiridione Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyer Yanika Vidal was legal aid for the accused.