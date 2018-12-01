Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crashing his bike
Motorcyclist crashes at Selmun in Mellieha
A 36-year-old man from Zejtun is being treated for serious injuries after crashing his motorbike in Triq Selmun, Mellieha on Friday night.
The police were informed of the accident at around 10.30pm and initial investigations showed that the man lost control of his motorcycle, a Ducati Monster.
The police investigation into the accident is ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police