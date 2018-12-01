menu

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crashing his bike

Motorcyclist crashes at Selmun in Mellieha

1 December 2018, 9:59am
by MaltaToday Staff
The motorcyclist was certified to have suffered from serious injuries
A 36-year-old man from Zejtun is being treated for serious injuries after crashing his motorbike in Triq Selmun, Mellieha on Friday night.

The police were informed of the accident at around 10.30pm and initial investigations showed that the man lost control of his motorcycle, a Ducati Monster.

The police investigation into the accident is ongoing.

