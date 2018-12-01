Arrests after police find 20kg cannabis in vehicle from Sicily

Seven men, six of who are Italian, were arrested over the past 24 hours after a coordinated drug bust between the police and the customs department.

The six Italians live in Sicily while the Maltese man lives in Birkirkara. The police said the ages of the arrested vary between 23 and 51.

The men are currently being interrogated at the police depot. They were arrested after a number of inspections were carried out on vehicles that had just arrived in Malta by catamaran from Pozzallo in Sicily.

In one of the vehicles that was stopped in Birkirkara, the police found 20kg of cannabis divided into 34 packets hidden inside the car.

Duty Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace is holding an inquiry.

The men are expected to be charged in court in the coming hours.