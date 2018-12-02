menu

Italian drug trafficker admits to charges after being found in possession of 20kg of cannabis

Concetto Stefano Ricardo d'Agostino, 44, admitted to the charges of being in possession of 20kg of cannabis with the intent of trafficking the drug 

matthew_agius
2 December 2018, 2:10pm
by Matthew Agius

An Italian caught in possession of 20kg of cannabis admitted to the charges brought against him by the Maltese court, mainly that he was in possession of an illegal substance with the intent of trafficking it. 

Concetto d'Agostino came to Malta from Sicily via catamaran on Friday evening and was arrested by police after 20kg of cannabis was found in his car. 

D'Agostino admitted to all the charges. He was assisted by an interpreter as he confirmed his admission.

He filed a request to be sentenced in Italy.

All the cannabis found in his possession was confiscated by the Maltese court. The court also ordered the seizure of the assets of the accused and that he pay a fine of €13,976. 

Police inspectors Kevin Pulis and Anthony Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.

Dr Simone Grech was the presiding magistrate.
 

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Italian drug trafficker admits to charges after being found in possession of 20kg of cannabis
Court & Police

Italian drug trafficker admits to charges after being found in possession of 20kg of cannabis
Matthew Agius
Man who kept cannabis at Zebbug garage denied bail
Court & Police

Man who kept cannabis at Zebbug garage denied bail
Kurt Sansone
Arrests after police find 20kg cannabis in vehicle from Sicily
Court & Police

Arrests after police find 20kg cannabis in vehicle from Sicily
Kurt Sansone
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crashing his bike
Court & Police

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crashing his bike
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe