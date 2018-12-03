Motorcyclist pizza deliveryman is victim of hit and run incident
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a hit and run incident in Mosta on Sunday
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after he was a victim of a hit and run on Sunday.
The accident occurred at around 7:40pm in Independence Avenue, Mosta.
An ambulance took the 29-year-old pizza deliveryman to Mater Dei hospital, but the police have confirmed that the man left the hospital without being treated.
