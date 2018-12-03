menu

Motorcyclist pizza deliveryman is victim of hit and run incident

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a hit and run incident in Mosta on Sunday

3 December 2018, 9:40am
The accident occurred at around 7:40pm in Independence Avenue, Mosta
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after he was a victim of a hit and run on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 7:40pm in Independence Avenue, Mosta.

An ambulance took the 29-year-old pizza deliveryman to Mater Dei hospital, but the police have confirmed that the man left the hospital without being treated.   

