Man reported missing

A 50-year-old man was reported missing on Sunday evening.

The police said the man, Camerlo known as Charlie Calleja, a resident of Santa Venera, was seen early on Sunday morning wearing a blue checkered flannelette shirt, blue trousers and blue trainers. The man has green eyes, white hair and is of average build.

Anyone with information pertaining to his whereabouts is urged to contact the police, even in confidence on, 119 or 21224001 or to visit the nearest police station.