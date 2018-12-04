Fire breaks out at Birkirkara residence
A fire has been put out by members of Civil Protection at Birkirkara residence on Monday
A fire has been put out by members of Civil Protection at a Birkirkara residence on Monday afternoon.
The police said they were informed about the fire in Triq Kostantinu at around 4:10pm.
At the time, a man was inside the residence however he managed to escape unhurt from the building.
TVM reported the fire may have been started due to a cigarette, as a burnt mattress could be seen in the building.
