Fire breaks out at Birkirkara residence

4 December 2018, 7:49am
A fire has been put out by members of Civil Protection at a Birkirkara residence on Monday afternoon.

The police said they were informed about the fire in Triq Kostantinu at around 4:10pm.

At the time, a man was inside the residence however he managed to escape unhurt from the building. 

TVM reported the fire may have been started due to a cigarette, as a burnt mattress could be seen in the building. 

