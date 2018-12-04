Man grievously hurt after being run over by motorcycle

A 49-year-old man from Sliema was badly hurt today after he was hit by a motorcycle in Floriana.

The accident, which occured at around 9.30am in Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir, happened when the motorcycle rider - a 20-year-old man from Hamrun - lost control of the vehicle, a Kymco Agility 125, and ran the victim over.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This incident comes after two other traffic accidents which happened Monday evening and early on Tuesday.

An elderly woman suffered grievous injuries after being involved in a traffic accident yesterday in Luqa.

The accident occurred at 6.30pm in Triq San George, corner with Triq San Guzepp, with police investigations revealing that the 78-year-old woman, from Luqa, was hit by a Peugeot 206 driven by a 34-year-old woman, also a Luqa resident.

Another accident happened at around 12am today in Triq il-Barrani, Zejtun, when a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 27-year-old Marsaxlokk resident crashed into a Vauxhall Astra driven by a 30-year-old man from Zabbar.

The younger driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was found to be suffering from severe injuries.