Woman suffers from serious injuries after falling off motorcycle

A woman has suffered from serious injuries after falling off the back of a motorcycle on Tuesday 

5 December 2018, 7:47am
The accident occurred at 9.15pm in Triq Il-Marfa, Mellieha
The accident occurred at 9.15pm in Triq Il-Marfa, Mellieha

A woman has suffered from serious injuries after falling off the back of a motorcycle on Tuesday night in Mellieha. 

The accident occurred at 9.15pm in Triq Il-Marfa, Mellieha.

The police said, that an investigation revealed that driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old resident from Sliema lost control of the motor, and fell off, along with a 19-year-old woman from Ta 'Xbiex who was riding in the back.

An ambulance was called on site, to take both of them to Mater Dei Hospital to be treated. It was later certified that the woman was suffering from serious injuries while the driver was unharmed.  

An investigation is currently ongoing.  

