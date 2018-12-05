Matthew Caruana Galizia testifies in the case against men accused of murdering his mother

Matthew Caruana Galizia took the witness stand this morning in the compilation of evidence against three men accused of murdering his mother.

Caruana Galizia recounted how he realised that his mother was killed when he saw a leg on the ground in the field. The son was the first person on the scene of the crime after hearing the explosion.

Daphne was murdered soon after leaving the family home in Bidnija, on 16 October 2017. She had been working at home alongside her son Matthew when she received a phone call to attend a bank appointment.

Matthew told the court that he heard his mother's car leave the lane and shortly afterwards was jolted by an explosion.

The case continues on 11 January 2019.

FACTS OF THE CASE

The accused

George Degiorgio 55, unemployed, lives in St Paul's Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz

Alfred Degiorgio, 53, unemployed lives in St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu

Vincent Muscat, 55, unemployed lives in Msida, known as il-Kohhu

The courtroom players

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding

Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are prosecuting

Deputy attorney general Philip Galea Farrugia is assiting the prosecution

Martin Fenech is appearing for Vince Muscat

William Cuschieri and Martha Mifsud are appearing for Alfred Degiorgio

Josette Sultana is appearing for George Degiorgio

Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family

What we know so far

Caruana Galizia’s car

The Peugeot car Daphne Caruana Galizia was driving at the time had been leased four months before

Her son Matthew Caruana Galizia had occasionally used the car in the period

Matthew was the last person to have parked the car outside the gate of the family’s Bidnija home

Investigators dismantled a similar model of the car to determine whether any debris collected from the crime scene was extraneous

This led the police to discover the presence of an electronic board, which was part of the SIM card dock on the explosive device

The ‘small white car’

A person who spoke to the police had noticed a “small white car” frequenting a particular area at Tat-Targa Battery, part of the Victoria Lines

On the day of the murder the white car was there but unlike previous occasions the driver was not inside

Police noticed that next to where the car used to be parked part of a wall had collapsed and led to a place with a birds-eye view of Bidnija

Forensic experts combed the area for any clues, including cigarette butts

After the murder, the car was never seen again

Given Caruana Galizia did not have a fixed pattern of movement, police believe someone was shadowing her movements

The detonator

Location data from the Bidnija area led the police to home in on a number that received an SMS at 2.58pm and stopped broadcasting thereafter

The number was linked to an electronic device normally found in appliances that can be activated remotely

This device acted as the detonator of the car bomb

The device was switched on in the Bidnija area at around 2am on 16 October

It remained in a static location for the day until it received an SMS and disappeared

The killer SMS

The SMS that triggered the bomb was sent from a Nokia 105 mobile phone connected to the cell tower near the YMCA in Valletta

This phone was switched on, on the day of the explosion and started broadcasting from a cell ID near the Curia

The signal moved to Paceville, Senglea, Rinella, Zabbar and Xghajra as it bounced from cell towers north and south of the country every hour

The cell towers all faced seawards that led police to suspect the mobile phone was on a boat circling the island

The number linked to the detonator and the number that sent the SMS had been set up in November 2016 and had only corresponded with each other on three occasions

The pleasure boats

The Degiorgio brothers both own pleasure boats

CCTV footage showed that one of them – the Maya – was spotted leaving the Grand Harbour at around 8am before turning north

At the time the killer SMS was sent, the Maya was spotted under the Great Siege Bell area, where it stopped for a few minutes before heading towards Marsa

The top up call

The Secret Service had intercepted a call from George Degiorgio’s phone, asking the recipient to top him up with €5

The person was unable to and Degiorgio called another person, asking the same question “Don’t take long, if you can,” Degiorgio told the person

The person complied and minutes later topped up the number identified by George Degiorgio

Police obtained call profiles relating to George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat

All mobile numbers involved were activated within 20 minutes of each other – two were activated in Senglea and the third in Hamrun

Other facts