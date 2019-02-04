Minister Evarist Bartolo testifies in former canvasser's bribery case

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo has told a court how the CEO of the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, Philip Rizzo, had gone on long sick leave after a disagreement on office cleaning times.

Bartolo was testifying in the case against his former canvasser and ministry official Edward Caruana who is accused of having taken bribes as a public official, as well as having abused his authority and falsifying documents.

The accusations date back to the summer of 2016, when Caruana allegedly demanded money from contractors in exchange for speeding up payments of money owed to them by FTS. MaltaToday first broke the story in November of 2016 after then FTS CEO Philip Rizzo had resigned following allegations that Caruana was eliciting bribes and that the minister had taken his time to act.

I didn’t want to jump to conclusions on the basis of prejudice Evarist Bartolo

Bartolo said that during Rizzo’s time as CEO, Caruana had complained about how certain things would happen. “I would tell them to make sure we follow procedure, that we aren’t untouchables,” said the minister.

Rizzo would mention suspicions about Edward Caruana. “I would say be just. Bring proof. But all he [Rizzo] would say is ‘I have a hunch.’”

Rizzo alleged that Caruana wanted to pay Gozitan contractors directly and that invoices were falsified. Asked what he did in this regard Bartolo said that he stopped payment on all suspicious invoices. “When he alleged that there were falsified signatures, I said we must carry out an investigation and pass it on to the police.”

Shown a lot of correspondence and asked to confirm their veracity, the minister remembered that Rizzo had been in a hurry to pay the invoices but that the minister said to follow due process.

READ ALSO: Minister's former canvasser demanded commission, floor tiles from supplier

He read one email where he directed the foundation to cease using Caruana but to also allow due process to take place.

“I cannot take the role of prosecutor, judge and jury. I didn’t want to jump to conclusions on the basis of prejudice,” Bartolo said.

Cross-examined by lawyer Stefano Filletti, appearing for Caruana the minister was asked under what circumstances Rizzo had left FTS.

Bartolo said that on 23 October 2016 he had received a message from Rizzo, complaining that the chairman was “exceeding all boundaries” because he had changed office cleaning times. He insisted that the minister remove the chairman or that he wouldn’t go to work.

“I said he should tell the Prime Minister himself,” Bartolo recalled. Rizzo then went on long sick leave.

After the minister gave his testimony to the court, the prosecution declared its evidence closed. The case will continue in March.

Inspector Rennie Stivala is prosecuting. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Stephen Tonna Lowell appeared for Edward Caruana.