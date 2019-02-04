'No one ever pointed a finger at me' says Marlene Mizzi in David Casa libel case

Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi has defended her integrity this morning in libel proceedings filed against PN MEP David Casa.

“I’m a person of integrity. No one ever pointed a finger at me,” declared the Labour MEP Marlene Mizzi from the witness stand.

The libel case is a reaction to comments given by Casa to MaltaToday in which he said that the PL MEP was leasing office premises from her daughter “payment free, necessarily implying these funds are pocketed.”

Answering questions by her lawyer Edward Gatt, Mizzi explained to magistrate Rachel Montebello how she had been offered the premises, owned by her daughter, in Strait Street, Valletta, to be used as an office.

“It was vacant. MEPs are duty bound to have a separate office in Malta, separate from any organization, including their political party. I don’t have an office at the PL headquarters, unlike Casa,” Mizzi said, explaining how her daughter had offered her the vacant premises.

“I don’t rent it. I use it for free,” stating that in view of their family tie, her daughter would not accept money from her for its use. The rules of the EU Parliament did not favour money handed over by MEPs to family members, she said.

“I don’t do these things. I strongly object to the term ‘pocketing.’ I’m a person of integrity. No one ever pointed a finger at me. I won’t tolerate MEP Casa saying that,” Mizzi told the court, pointing out that the statement had been made in an article containing serious allegations about Casa. “He wanted to bring me down with him,” she said.

“‘Pocketing’ has a very specific meaning in the English language. It means taking something that is not yours,” Mizzi went on, adding that barely one week before publication of the allegedly defamatory article, a EU Parliamentary vote on the general expenses account had called for the need of more transparency.

The PN MEPs had voted in favour of transparency, whilst Alfred Sant and Miriam Dalli had voted against, MEP Mizzi explained. However, Casa had failed to say that MEP Mizzi had also voted in favour of transparency.

“He said I was leasing the premises and pocketing funds, but failed to say that I too had voted for transparency. He only mentioned me as he pleased.”

Under cross-examination Casa’s lawyers asked where the speech came from.

“It was reported in an article on MaltaToday,” replied the plaintiff, referring to the MaltaToday article titled ‘Casa’s former aide says EP salaries were inflated’ published on 28 October, last year.

As the applicant’s testimony came to an end, her place at the witness stand was taken by Casa, summoned by the applicant’s lawyer, Edward Gatt. Gatt’s attempt to question Casa about the serious allegations against him was immediately disallowed by the court.

“Such a question cannot be allowed when the witness is summoned with reference to the oath,” ruled the court.

“Did you say that speech reported in the said article?” went the next question.

“I had sent an email to Saviour Balzan in reply to questions put to me. I told him to ‘publish in full’ but he chose to do otherwise,” Casa explained, stating that in his email he had not mentioned Mizzi by name, but had made reference to “an MEP.”

He had based his statement on what MEP Mizzi had already said in comments reported by Times of Malta, he said.

In his email, Casa had allegedly claimed that the PL and MaltaToday had long been “attacking” him.

“I told Balzan, why don’t you also question PL MEPs?” Casa continued.

Referring to the fact that Saviour Balzan had allegedly published his statements incorrectly, Gatt asked whether Casa had taken any legal steps against Balzan.

“No. I take steps when I choose to,” came the reply.

The case continues in March.

Lawyers Edward Gatt and Mark Vassallo assisted MEP Mizzi.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta assisted MEP Casa.

