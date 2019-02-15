Compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspects continues

The compilation of evidence against the three men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017 resumed on Friday.

During today’s sitting, lawyers for the accused insisted with the court that IT expert Martin Bajada not be allowed to testify. The lawyers had presented a constitutional case asking the court to stop Bajada from testifying since over a theft and fraud conviction back in 1993, but it was turned down by the court.

The court also heard testimony from the police regarding four other boats similar to the Maya, the boat from which one of the three suspects, George Degiorgio, is believed to have detonated the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.

The court heard the police and other officials state that there were four other boats that were similar and that neither of them was in the water on the day of the murder.

The boats’ owners also testified today.

Last to testify were a number of police officers who explained analysis that had been carried out on various pieces of evidence collected over the course of the investigation.

Read the full live blog below for the all the details.

The key courtroom players:

William Cuschieri and Martha Muscat are appearing for Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu, 53.

Martin Fenech is appearing for Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, 55.

Josette Sultana is appearing for George Degiorgio, known as iċ-Ċiniz, 55.

Philip Galea Farrugia from the Attorney General's Office and Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra are appearing for the prosecution.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile.

Who are the accused?

George Degiorgio 55, unemployed, lives in St Paul’s Bay, known as Ic-Ciniz

Alfred Degiorgio, 53, unemployed lives in St Paul’s Bay, known as il-Fulu

Vincent Muscat, 55, unemployed lives in Msida, known as il-Kohhu