menu

Man who had fled Malta accused of multiple instances of aggravated theft

The man had fled Malta after the crimes were allegedly committed, but was subsequently arrested in Poland on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant

massimo_costa
17 February 2019, 10:31am
by Massimo Costa
The man was arrested in Poland on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant, and was extradited back to Malta
The man was arrested in Poland on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant, and was extradited back to Malta

A 42-year-old Macedonian national was arraigned in court yesterday on accusations of aggravated theft.

The man was charged, before Magistrate Ian Farrugia, of having, on 10 August last year at around 11.55pm at a shop in Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer, St Paul’s Bay, carried out theft aggravated by the use of a weapon and of violence. The man was at the time accompanied by another person who has not yet been identified.

He was further accused with committing another instance of aggravated theft, on 12 August at around 5pm from an establishment in St George’s Bay, St Julian’s. During this second incident, he too was with another yet unidentified person.

The man was also charged with having falsified a Bulgarian document, of an unspecified nature.

The alleged thief fled Malta after the second incident. He was however arrested in Poland on 26 December 2018, on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant, and was extradited back to Malta on 15 February 2019.

The man submitted a not guilty plea.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Man who had fled Malta accused of multiple instances of aggravated theft
Court & Police

Man who had fled Malta accused of multiple instances of aggravated theft
Massimo Costa
Motorcyclist grievously injured in Zejtun crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Zejtun crash
Massimo Costa
Confectionery store robber given probation
Court & Police

Confectionery store robber given probation
Matthew Agius
Man pleads guilty to injuring partner's son, claims self-defence
Court & Police

Man pleads guilty to injuring partner's son, claims self-defence
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.