Man who had fled Malta accused of multiple instances of aggravated theft

A 42-year-old Macedonian national was arraigned in court yesterday on accusations of aggravated theft.

The man was charged, before Magistrate Ian Farrugia, of having, on 10 August last year at around 11.55pm at a shop in Triq Dawret il-Gzejjer, St Paul’s Bay, carried out theft aggravated by the use of a weapon and of violence. The man was at the time accompanied by another person who has not yet been identified.

He was further accused with committing another instance of aggravated theft, on 12 August at around 5pm from an establishment in St George’s Bay, St Julian’s. During this second incident, he too was with another yet unidentified person.

The man was also charged with having falsified a Bulgarian document, of an unspecified nature.

The alleged thief fled Malta after the second incident. He was however arrested in Poland on 26 December 2018, on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant, and was extradited back to Malta on 15 February 2019.

The man submitted a not guilty plea.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody.