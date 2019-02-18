menu

Two seriously injured during fight between seven persons in Zabbar

The incident occurred in Villabate street
 

18 February 2019, 7:54am
Two people were grievously injured during an argument that involved seven persons on Sunday afternoon in Zabbar.

The incident occurred at 4pm in Villabate Street.

The District Police and police from the Rapid Intervention Unit conducted an investigation once on site which revealed that an argument had occurred between 7 persons; a 26 year old woman who resides in Bormla, a 43 year old woman who resides in Birgu, a 23 year old man who resides in Zabbar, a 24 year old woman who resides in Qormi, a 53 year old woman who resides in Zabbar, a 20 year old man who resides in Bormla and a 46 year old man.

An ambulance then took the 46-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified that they were suffering from grievous injuries. 

A police investigation is currently ongoing. 

