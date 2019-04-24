Ghaxaq double murder: Father tells court daughter had accused brother of rape

Angele Bonnici, who was murdered by her brother, had told their father that her sibling had raped her when she was younger, the court heard on Wednesday.

Paul Bonnici testified in the compilation of evidence against his son, Joseph Bonnici, who is accused of murdering his mother Maria-Lourdes and sister Angele.

Paul Bonnici, who is currently serving a prison term for murdering an elderly neighbouring couple some years ago, told the court he did not believe his daughter’s claims.

The father said his daughter had told him multiple times that she would report her brother to the police or ask some hunters to cause trouble at her brother’s field.

Looking tired and standing with the help of a walking stick, Paul Bonnici testified that his wife – the accused’s mother – caused a lot of problems in the family.

“She was always picking on things and even the case I was involved in was instigated by her,” he said.

In three years, Paul Bonnici said, his wife had only visited him three times in prison, while his daughter visited every Saturday. He said that he used to call his wife every day.

Paul Bonnici told the court that his wife used to rant against his son’s girlfriend, accusing her of stealing things, including kitchen pots.

He insisted that his wife was “the principle cause” for the many problems that erupted in the family.

Joseph Bonnici stands accused of murdering his mother and sister on 27 March in Għaxaq. Bonnici shot his next of kin in the head at the family home before smashing their heads with a heavy mallet. He then buried them in a field in the outskirts of Gudja.

At the end of today’s sitting, Magistrate Joe Mifsud said there was enough proof for the Attorney General to issue a bill of indictment against Joseph Bonnici.

During the compilation of evidence so far, 47 witnesses testified in four sittings.

Several other witnesses, who knew the victims took the stand today, including work colleagues of Angele.

The prosecution is being led by Inspector John Spiteri while the defence lawyers are Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.

The case continues with a site visit of the murder scene on 3 June.