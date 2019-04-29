menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sliema crash

The 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment

29 April 2019, 7:42am
The incident occurred at 10:15pm on Tower Road
A motorcyclist has sustained severe injuries during a traffic accident on Sunday evening in Sliema.

The incident occurred at 10:15pm on Tower Road. 

The police said an investigation found that a collision had occurred between a Ford Transit, being driven by a 57-year-old Italian residing in Marsaskala and a motorcycle being driven by a 25-year-old from Swieqi. 

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing. 

