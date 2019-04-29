Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sliema crash

A motorcyclist has sustained severe injuries during a traffic accident on Sunday evening in Sliema.

The incident occurred at 10:15pm on Tower Road.

The police said an investigation found that a collision had occurred between a Ford Transit, being driven by a 57-year-old Italian residing in Marsaskala and a motorcycle being driven by a 25-year-old from Swieqi.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.