Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sliema crash
The 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment
A motorcyclist has sustained severe injuries during a traffic accident on Sunday evening in Sliema.
The incident occurred at 10:15pm on Tower Road.
The police said an investigation found that a collision had occurred between a Ford Transit, being driven by a 57-year-old Italian residing in Marsaskala and a motorcycle being driven by a 25-year-old from Swieqi.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified they were suffering from severe injuries.
A police investigation is currently ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police