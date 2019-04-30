menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Burmarrad crash

The incident occurred in Triq Burmarrad on Monday afternoon

30 April 2019, 7:41am
An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment
A motorcyclist has sustained severe injuries during a traffic accident on Monday in Burmarrad. 

The incident occurred at 5:45pm in Triq Burmarrad.

The police said an investigation found that a collision had taken place between a Honda motorcycle driven by a 49-year-old and a Hyundai Getz driven by a 73-year-old residing from Mosta. 

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

