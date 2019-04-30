Motorcyclist seriously injured in Burmarrad crash

A motorcyclist has sustained severe injuries during a traffic accident on Monday in Burmarrad.

The incident occurred at 5:45pm in Triq Burmarrad.

The police said an investigation found that a collision had taken place between a Honda motorcycle driven by a 49-year-old and a Hyundai Getz driven by a 73-year-old residing from Mosta.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.