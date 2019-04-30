Man seriously injured after being hit by car

A 79-year-old has sustained severe injuries after being hit by a car in Marsa on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 1pm in Triq Qormi.

The police said an investigation found that a 43-year-old residing from Hamrun was driving a Citroen when for reasons unknown at this time, hit the victim, also a resident of Hamrun.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified the victim was suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.