Five arrested over drug possession upon arrival to Malta

Five men have been arrested and detained by the police upon their arrival to Malta after they were found to be carrying an undisclosed amount of drugs.

In a statement, the police said that the five Brits, aged between 21 and 27, were arrested yesterday evening after arriving on a flight from Luton.

They were carrying ketamine, MDMA and cocaine in a number of capsules, the police said.

They added that a magisterial inquiry has been launched and is being led by magistrate Josette Demicoli.

The men are expected to be charged in court in the coming hours.