menu

Five arrested over drug possession upon arrival to Malta

The men were arrested at the airport after they were found to be carrying Ketamine, MDMA and cocaine

30 April 2019, 5:54pm
The men were arrested upon their arrival to Malta yesterday (File Photo)
The men were arrested upon their arrival to Malta yesterday (File Photo)

Five men have been arrested and detained by the police upon their arrival to Malta after they were found to be carrying an undisclosed amount of drugs.

In a statement, the police said that the five Brits, aged between 21 and 27, were arrested yesterday evening after arriving on a flight from Luton.

They were carrying ketamine, MDMA and cocaine in a number of capsules, the police said.

They added that a magisterial inquiry has been launched and is being led by magistrate Josette Demicoli.

The men are expected to be charged in court in the coming hours.

More in Court & Police
Five arrested over drug possession upon arrival to Malta
Court & Police

Five arrested over drug possession upon arrival to Malta
Man seriously injured after being hit by car
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after being hit by car
Court dismisses Daphne Caruana Galizia’s posts as ‘gossip’ and intrusion in Pullicino Orlando’s private life
Court & Police

Court dismisses Daphne Caruana Galizia’s posts as ‘gossip’ and intrusion in Pullicino Orlando’s private life
Yannick Pace
Police officer who leaked report about Adrian Delia to Daphne Caruana Galizia fined €10,000
Court & Police

Police officer who leaked report about Adrian Delia to Daphne Caruana Galizia fined €10,000
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.