Woman seriously injured in Gozo traffic accident

A 62-year-old French national has sustained grievous injuries during a traffic accident in Gozo on Monday.

The incident occurred at 2:30pm in Triq ir-Repubblika, Rabat.

The police said an investigation revealed that a collision had occurred when a 46-year-old British man, who resides in Gharb Gozo, for reasons unknown at this time, hit a 62-year-old French woman who lives in Bugibba.

An ambulance took the victim to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.