menu

Woman seriously injured in Gozo traffic accident

A 62-year-old French national was injured during a traffic accident on Monday afternoon.

21 May 2019, 7:41am
The incident occurred at 2:30pm in Triq ir-Repubblika, Rabat
The incident occurred at 2:30pm in Triq ir-Repubblika, Rabat

A 62-year-old French national has sustained grievous injuries during a traffic accident in Gozo on Monday.

The incident occurred at 2:30pm in Triq ir-Repubblika, Rabat.

The police said an investigation revealed that a collision had occurred when a 46-year-old British man, who resides in Gharb Gozo, for reasons unknown at this time, hit a 62-year-old French woman who lives in Bugibba.

An ambulance took the victim to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.  

More in Court & Police
Three men injured in Fgura when flag-pole fell on them
Court & Police

Three men injured in Fgura when flag-pole fell on them
Woman seriously injured in Gozo traffic accident
Court & Police

Woman seriously injured in Gozo traffic accident
Erasmus student’s drunken tomfoolery lands him conditional discharge
Court & Police

Erasmus student’s drunken tomfoolery lands him conditional discharge
Laura Calleja
Jordan Azzopardi’s drug peddler released on bail
Court & Police

Jordan Azzopardi’s drug peddler released on bail
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.