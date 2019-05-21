Three men injured in Fgura when flag-pole fell on them

Three men have were injured at a residence in Fgura on Monday when flag-pole they were bringing down fell on them.

The incident occurred at 6pm in Triq Mahatma Gandhi.

The police said an investigation revealed that three men aged 77, 49 and 41 years respectively were injured on the roof of a residence when flag-pole they were bringing down fell on them.

The three men were taken by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. The 49-year-old and the 41-year-old suffered from grievous injuries, while the 77-year-old suffered slight injuries.

An investigation is currently ongoing.