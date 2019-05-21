No bail for man who assaulted partner with a glass bottle

The court heard on Tuesday how a Swede, Johan Tommy Noren, 29 years old, smashed a beer bottle on his partner’s head while under the influence of drugs.

On 18 May 2019, Johan Tommy Noren and his partner were allegedly separated in Paceville.

While Noren was allegedly using drugs, his girlfriend went to sleep at a friend’s house in Paceville.

Noren returned to the same residence later, finding his partner asleep on a single bed, and woke her up forcefully and started threatening her, the prosecution told the court.

Afraid and groggy, the victim allegedly endured these insults until Noren smashed a glass bottle against her head.

The prosecution showed pictures to MaltaToday of the aftermath, with the victim having a blood-soaked head being nursed at Mater Dei hospital.

Noren was charged with domestic violence, causing slight bodily harm, using psychological and physical violence to detain his partner, and uttering threats and insults with malicious intent.

The legal aid defence lawyer did not ask for bail and Noren was remanded in police custody.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Bernardette Valletta, asked for a protection order in favour of the victim, which the court granted.

Neville Camilleri was the presiding magistrate