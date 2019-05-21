menu

Man seriously injured in construction site fall

The police said they were still working to establish the man’s identity

21 May 2019, 12:21pm
A man has been seriously injured after falling from some height at a construction site, the police said.

In a statement, the police said that they responded to a request for help in Triq l-Imdina in Qormi at roughly 7:30am on Tuesday morning.

They said that from preliminary investigations it had transpired that a foreign man whose identity is as yet unconfirmed, lost balance and fallen.

An ambulance was called to the site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched as police investigations continue.    

