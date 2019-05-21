menu

Man accused of holding wife captive jailed nine months for breaching bail conditions

Roddie Williams has forfeited €63,000 for breaching bail conditions

david_hudson
21 May 2019, 12:58pm
by David Hudson
Roddie Williams stands accused of the attempted murder of his estranged wife back in October 2017
Roddie Williams, who is accused of abducting his estranged wife and holding her captive in an underground chamber beneath Fort Ricasoli has been sentenced to nine months in prison for breaching his bail conditions.

Williams, 38 and from the Seychelles, had been charged for attempted murder, placing his victim’s life in manifest danger, violently engaging in sexual acts and holding his ex-partner against her will among others in October 2017.

The man landed back in court after he failed to sign a bail book daily, as had been ordered by the court.

The police tracked Williams down to a Qormi garage that had been a police target for a drug raid and arrested him on site.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech said that it was “readily evident from his criminal record that the accused, besides being a recidivist, appears to have difficulty observing and abiding by the court’s orders”.

Williams pleaded guilty to the charges and the court ordered the forfeiture of the €3,000 deposit and the €60,000 guarantee, also ordering his immediate re-arrest

Superintendent Josric Mifsud prosecuted.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
