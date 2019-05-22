menu

Construction worker seriously injured after fall

The 17-year-old fell from a height while working on Wednesday morning

22 May 2019, 1:28pm
The incident occurred 11am in Triq il Hafur
A 17-year-old construction worker has sustained severe injuries after falling from a height of around three storeys on Wednesday in Attard.

The incident occurred 11am in Triq il Hafur.

The police said an investigation revealed that the victim had been working at the construction site when he fell.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further medical treatment.

A Magisterial Inquiry has been appointed into the case.

Police investigations are still underway.

