Motorcyclist grievously injured in collision with truck
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has been injured, during a collision with a van in Qormi
A 22-year-old motorcyclist was injured in a collision with a truck in Qormi on Thursday.
The incident occurred at 7:30am in Triq il-Hammieri, Qormi.
The police said the truck was being driven by a 32-year-old man, also from Qormi.
The motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
