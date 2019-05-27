Three-year-old girl seriously injured in one-storey fall
A 3-year-old girl was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, after falling a height of one-story on Sunday
A 3-year-old girl has sustained grievous injuries, after falling a height of one-storey in Birkirkara on Sunday.
The incident occurred at 6:45pm in Triq Emmanuel Schembri.
An ambulance took the girl to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified she was suffering from grievous injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
