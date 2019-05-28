Enough evidence of soldiers accused of drive-by murder to be indicted

The true horror of the actions of two men accused of Malta's first racist murder emerged in court today as a court heard how a group of Maltese men had shot three immigrants - one in the groin, one in the buttocks and one in the head - for sport.

The compilation of evidence against the two men accused of the cold-blooded murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane in a drive-by shooting last month continued today with the court hearing the testimony of inspector Keith Arnaud, as well as three other members of the police force.

A friend of the two accused also took the witness stand, and offered a glimpse into the two men and their behaviour.

Lorin Scicluna, 22, and Francesco Fenech, 21, were arrested just over a week ago after Scicluna’s car was identified by the police from CCTV footage taken on the night.

The two young men, both AFM soldiers, were suspended from their duties following a special order by President George Vella.

During today’s sitting Arnaud explained how the police had come to identify Scicluna’s car from CCTV footage taken from the area.

In addition to Souleymane’s murder, the two men have also been charged with the attempted murder of another man who they allegedly run over on the same road.

The court also heard the testimony of Jason Green, a friend of the accused who had been in the car with them during an incident in which they destroyed a migrant’s bicycle.

Green said he had known Scicluna for about three years and Fenech for a few months.

He said that the two both didn’t like migrants because they believed that they were “taking over the country”.

Green recounted how they were driving through the Hal Far road when they insulted a migrant riding a bicycle.

Asked why they had insulted the man, given that they didn’t know him, Green replied that they did it to “pick on him”.

The man had chased them on his bike, before they got out of the car and confronted him. It was at this point that the man fled, and the three men destroyed his bicycle.

Police officers who were dispatched to the scene of the crime described finding Souleymane’s lifeless body on the ground as well as the two other men that had been shot by the accused.

Lawyer Giannella de Marco is appearing for Francesco Fenech while Kris Busietta, Julian Farrugia and Franco Debono appear for Lorin Scicluna. Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Trevor Micallef are prosecuting. Arthur Azzopardi is parte civile for the victim’s family.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is presiding.