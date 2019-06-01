menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Coast Road accident

The 20-year-old lost control of his bike while driving through the road this afternoon

1 June 2019, 7:34pm

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has been injured in an accident on the Coast Road in Bahar ic-Caghaq.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said the young man, an Msida resident, had for some reason lost control of his motorbike and fell to the ground.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.  

