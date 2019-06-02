menu

Elderly cyclist grievously injured after being hit by van

The cyclist had been riding his bike in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Gudja, when he was hit by a Ford Transit van

massimo_costa
2 June 2019, 10:01am
by Massimo Costa
The spot in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Gudja where this morning's accident happened (Photo: Google Maps)
A 65-year-old cyclist from Marsascala was badly hurt on Sunday morning after he was hit by a van as he was riding his bike in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Gudja.

The victim was hit by a Ford Transit which was being driven by a 51-year-old man from Attard.

The accident happened at around 6.05am, the police said.

The elderly cyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

