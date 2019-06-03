Għaxaq double murder: Magistrate slams AG’s ‘bad management’ of case records

The Attorney General’s office came in for some criticism this morning after recordings relating to the double murder case that took place in Għaxaq in March only reached the court on the morning of the next hearing.

Joseph Bonnici, 38, stands accused of the double murder of his mother and sister, with the compilation of evidence against him continuing before magistrate Joe Mifsud this morning.

The sitting was however unable to proceed as planned due to the fact that the prosecution could not summon certain witnesses as the records of the case had only reached court from the AG’s Office at 9am on Monday.

Such a delay raised “serious questions about the management of cases by the AG’s Office,” said the magistrate said, pointing out that a copy of the note of referral could at least be forwarded to the Court Deputy so that the prosecution could summon its witnesses in due time for the next hearing.

The Court ordered that a copy of this minute be sent to Attorney General Peter Grech and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici.

The sitting also saw a forensic expert exhibit the mallet allegedly used by the murderer after shooting his victims.

The long handled implement was exhibited in a large paper sack with the expert explaining that she had carried out a comparative analysis of DNA samples taken from the alleged murderer and his two victims.

Another court expert was appointed to download and analyze CCTV footage from a number of locations linked to the murder, including footage from his sister’s place of work, which showed Bonnici turn up on the 26 March to see whether she had reported for work.

More footage, this time from the victims’ home, showed both the mother and sister inside the home, shortly before their murder.

They were last seen on 26 March between 8:54pm and 9:10pm, the expert explained, adding that there was no footage between 9:23pm and 10:04pm of the following day.

Other footage from the Wasteserv civic amenity site had recorded the accused’s car spend four or five minutes at the site.

An application filed on behalf of the accused’s girlfriend who, following the murder, had suddenly found herself out of the home she had shared with her partner for the past ten years, had also been brought to the attention of the court.

It was informed that the woman had been living with a friend in the meantime but needed permission from the court to retrieve her personal belongings from the Ghaxaq premises.

The Court adjourned the case to Wednesday for the purpose of hearing witnesses who were meant to testify today.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.

