Drunk man arrested for assaulting police officer whilst trying to open the wrong car

A 40-year-old drunk man, who tried to open a car that wasn’t his and then attacked a police officer has been released on bail pending sentencing

matthew_agius
3 June 2019, 3:49pm
by Matthew Agius

A drunk man who tried to open a car that wasn’t his and then attacked a police officer has been released on bail pending sentencing.

40-year-old minibus driver Paul Spiteri of Qrendi was arrested on Sunday afternoon after leaving an event in Pieta’. A passing police officer noticed the inebriated man trying to open a vehicle which did not belong to him and intervened.

In the ensuing melee, Spiteri attacked and injured the officer.

Before magistrate Doreen Clarke this morning, he was charged with violently resisting arrest, threatening a police officer, slightly injuring the officer, breaching the peace, disobeying police orders and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Spiteri pleaded guilty to the charges.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono asked for an adjournment for the court to hear submissions on the man’s punishment and asked that the accused be given bail in the interim. 

Prosecuting police inspector Stacy Attard did not object to the request for bail. Spiteri was released from arrest against a personal guarantee of €2,000.

The case will continue next week.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths
