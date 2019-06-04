Suspended sentence for breaking into St Paul’s Bay apartment

Aleksandar Gochev, a Macedonian who is resident in Malta, was sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment suspended for a year for breaking into an apartment with the purpose of stealing.

On 3 June at around 10am, Gochev, 31, broke into one of the apartments in Sunrise Court in St Paul’s Bay with the express purpose of stealing.

He was intercepted by the owner who informed the police.

The accused, when charged in court for damaging the items of the plaintiff, attempted theft and breaking and entering, pleaded guilty and said that he was willing to pay €200 in damages to the owner of the flat.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Godwin Scerri, informed the court that Gochev had collaborated with the police and that a suspended sentence would be the most appropriate sentence in these types of cases.

“In view of the early guilty plea, the collaboration with the police, and his willingness to pay, the court declares the accused guilty but sentences him to seven months imprisonment suspended for one year,” the court said.

Josette Sultana was defence counsel.

Gabriella Vella was the presiding magistrate.