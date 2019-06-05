'I know him as a good boy' - family member testifies in Ghaxaq murder case

A court heard the testimony of Joseph Bonnici’s uncle as the compilation of evidence against Bonnici, who is charged with the double homicide of his mother and sister, neared its end on Wednesday afternoon.

"I know him as a good boy. You have to speak to him to get him to talk, he’s so quiet. I meet him once a year," he said.

Nardu Callus, th uncle, told magistrate Joe Mifsud that he had found out about the murder from the news and had gone to Ghaxaq, putting a paper on the accused’s car, telling him to call him after knocking on his door and finding no one there. The call never came, he said.

Bonnici is accused of murdering his mother Maria Lourdes and sister Angele, whom he allegedly shot dead on March 26. The court was told in previous sittings that the accused had rendered the bodies of his victims unrecognisable by using a sledgehammer.

A number of other witnesses also testified this afternoon, giving the court details on the search for the missing persons and the finding of the sledgehammer at the Wasteserv facility in Hal Far.

A police sergeant from the Forensics department took the stand to explain how he had videotaped the searches which the police had made in the home and nearby field. The accused was present during the searches and could be heard indicating to the police where he had concealed the murder weapon.

Inspector Charlo Casha from the Forensics department testified that he had been present during the interrogation of the accused, in order to assist interrogators with forensic details. “I was present when Joseph Bonnici admitted to ending the life of Maria Lourdes and Angele Bonnici. That was during the night between the 29 and 30 March.” He had taken the police to the field and had shown the witness where he had buried the bodies, Casha said.

The case will continue on June 17 with medical experts Ali Safraz and Marie Therese Camilleri Podesta testifying.

In the meantime, his defence counsel informed the court that the accused had been moved from Mount Carmel Hospital to the Corradino Correctional Facility and that he was no longer being followed by mental health professionals. The court granted the defence request that the Director General of CCF instruct his medical team to treat the accused as required.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Damian Cassar appeared for the accused.

Inspector Roderick Attard is prosecuting.