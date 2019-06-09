Motorcyclist injured after hurtling into a culvert in Qormi

A motorcyclist, 49 from Xghajra, was seriously injured after falling into a culvert at the side of the Mriehel bypass on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at 1pm. The man was heading in the direction of Marsa and driving on the Royal Malta Artillery Road, better known as the Mriehel bypass in Qormi.

It is not yet known what caused the motorcyclist to lose control of his MV Agusta and fall into the culvert at the side of the road, Police have said.

The man was taken to Mater Dei via an ambulance were he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

This is the second motorcycle incident today. Police investigations are ongoing.