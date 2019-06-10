Man denies arson, breaching €20,000 bail after Zabbar house fire
A 21-year-old man appears twice before the duty magistrate to answer for separate criminal charges
Magistrate Ian Farrugia presided two arraignments of the same suspect this morning as a man was charged with separate crimes relating to arson and recidivism.
Damian Cesare, 21, was charged with arson by Police Inspector Oriana Spiteri, after a blaze which struck a residence in Triq Villabate, Zabbar during the night of 1 June, this year.
Cesare, who told the court he has no fixed address, was also charged with criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence from May 2018, whilst under a probation order dating back to 2016.
In a separate sitting this morning, Police Inspector Joanna Piscopo also charged Cesare with breaching bail which he had been granted in February 2018. The court was asked to seize the man’s €20,000 personal guarantee, which secured his bail.
In both arraignments, Cesare’s lawyer Joe Brincat entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested at this stage and the man was remanded in custody.