Man denies arson, breaching €20,000 bail after Zabbar house fire

Magistrate Ian Farrugia presided two arraignments of the same suspect this morning as a man was charged with separate crimes relating to arson and recidivism.

Damian Cesare, 21, was charged with arson by Police Inspector Oriana Spiteri, after a blaze which struck a residence in Triq Villabate, Zabbar during the night of 1 June, this year.

Cesare, who told the court he has no fixed address, was also charged with criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence from May 2018, whilst under a probation order dating back to 2016.

In a separate sitting this morning, Police Inspector Joanna Piscopo also charged Cesare with breaching bail which he had been granted in February 2018. The court was asked to seize the man’s €20,000 personal guarantee, which secured his bail.

In both arraignments, Cesare’s lawyer Joe Brincat entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested at this stage and the man was remanded in custody.