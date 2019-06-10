menu

Man denies arson, breaching €20,000 bail after Zabbar house fire

A 21-year-old man appears twice before the duty magistrate to answer for separate criminal charges

matthew_agius
10 June 2019, 4:06pm
by Matthew Agius
A man appeared twice in front of the same magistrate on separate criminal charges
A man appeared twice in front of the same magistrate on separate criminal charges

Magistrate Ian Farrugia presided two arraignments of the same suspect this morning as a man was charged with separate crimes relating to arson and recidivism.

Damian Cesare, 21, was charged with arson by Police Inspector Oriana Spiteri, after a blaze which struck a residence in Triq Villabate, Zabbar during the night of 1 June, this year.

Cesare, who told the court he has no fixed address, was also charged with criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence from May 2018, whilst under a probation order dating back to 2016.

In a separate sitting this morning, Police Inspector Joanna Piscopo also charged Cesare with breaching bail which he had been granted in February 2018. The court was asked to seize the man’s €20,000 personal guarantee, which secured his bail.

In both arraignments, Cesare’s lawyer Joe Brincat entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was not requested at this stage and the man was remanded in custody.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
French tourists admit to Bay Street break-in
Court & Police

French tourists admit to Bay Street break-in
Matthew Agius
Man denies arson, breaching €20,000 bail after Zabbar house fire
Court & Police

Man denies arson, breaching €20,000 bail after Zabbar house fire
Matthew Agius
Landlords awarded €10,000 over unconstitutional €286 fixed annual rent
Court & Police

Landlords awarded €10,000 over unconstitutional €286 fixed annual rent
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Court orders second fingerprint analysis on 'most wanted' criminal
Court & Police

[WATCH] Court orders second fingerprint analysis on 'most wanted' criminal
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.