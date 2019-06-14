menu
BREAKING Sensational admission in Lisa Maria Zahra murder: Tanti pleads guilty

Elderly woman seriously injured after car crashes into four parked vehicles

An elderly woman has been seriously injured in Qormi on Thursday evening

14 June 2019, 7:44am
The incident took place at 6:30pm in Triq il-Wied
The incident took place at 6:30pm in Triq il-Wied

A 70-year-old woman has been seriously injured after the car, in which she was a passenger in crashed into four parked vehicles in Qormi on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at 6:30pm in Triq il-Wied.

An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Sensational admission in Lisa Maria Zahra murder: Tanti sentenced to 20 years in jail
Court & Police

Sensational admission in Lisa Maria Zahra murder: Tanti sentenced to 20 years in jail
Matthew Agius
Briton seriously injured after falling off wall in private residence
Court & Police

Briton seriously injured after falling off wall in private residence
Elderly woman seriously injured after car crashes into four parked vehicles
Court & Police

Elderly woman seriously injured after car crashes into four parked vehicles
Construction worker seriously injured in four-storey fall
Court & Police

Construction worker seriously injured in four-storey fall
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.