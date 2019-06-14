Elderly woman seriously injured after car crashes into four parked vehicles
An elderly woman has been seriously injured in Qormi on Thursday evening
A 70-year-old woman has been seriously injured after the car, in which she was a passenger in crashed into four parked vehicles in Qormi on Thursday evening.
The incident took place at 6:30pm in Triq il-Wied.
An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified she was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is currently ongoing.
