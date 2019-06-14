Briton seriously injured after falling off wall in private residence

menu
14 June 2019, 7:51am
A British man was seriously injured when he fell off a wall in a private residence early Friday morning off the limits of Marsalforn.

The police said the accident took place at 1:30am.

The man was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

Details about the victim are unknown at this time. 

